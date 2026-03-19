(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations with CH-53 Super Stallion [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations with CH-53 Super Stallion

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Reese Taylor 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    A CH-53 Super Stallion, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, prepares to land on the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Mar. 11, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Reese Mitchell Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 07:03
    Photo ID: 9577140
    VIRIN: 260311-N-RT401-1016
    Resolution: 2187x1458
    Size: 824.49 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations with CH-53 Super Stallion [Image 5 of 5], by SA Reese Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations with CH-53 Super Stallion
    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations with CH-53 Super Stallion
    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations with CH-53 Super Stallion
    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations with CH-53 Super Stallion
    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations with CH-53 Super Stallion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMPHIB
    USN
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    Navy
    7th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery