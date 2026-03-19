F-35s Take Off from the Flight Deck of USS Tripoli

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Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Haydee Rivera stands fast in front of an F-35B Lighting II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, on the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Mar. 3, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Reese Mitchell Taylor)