U.S. Ambassador to Spain and Andorra Visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

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NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 19, 2026) U.S. Ambassador to Spain and Andorra Benjamín León Jr, left, speaks with Cdr. William Burke, right, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) while touring the ship during a visit to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, March 19, 2026. Paul Ignatius is in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Jonas Greer)