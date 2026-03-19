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    U.S. Ambassador to Spain and Andorra Visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117) [Image 1 of 3]

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    U.S. Ambassador to Spain and Andorra Visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    SPAIN

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Jonas Greer 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 19, 2026) U.S. Ambassador to Spain and Andorra Benjamín León Jr, left, speaks with Cdr. William Burke, right, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) while touring the ship during a visit to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, March 19, 2026. Paul Ignatius is in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Jonas Greer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 04:23
    Photo ID: 9577109
    VIRIN: 260319-N-EH940-4181
    Resolution: 956x1275
    Size: 359.76 KB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Spain and Andorra Visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117) [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Jonas Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Ambassador to Spain and Andorra Visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)
    U.S. Ambassador to Spain and Andorra Visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)
    U.S. Ambassador to Spain and Andorra Visits USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

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