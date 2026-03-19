Director Stubbs and Maj. Gen. Haas visit 3-265 ADA at the Joint Readiness Training Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Adam Bailey, commander of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, speaks with Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, director of the Army National Guard, and Maj. Gen. John Haas, the adjutant general of the Florida National Guard, during a training event on March 19, 2026, at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, La. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).