Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies

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A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division test radios while preparing to provide local support to state and county agencies on Oahu’s North Shore in coordination with U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 20, 2026. The active-duty units deployed cargo trucks and rubber boats to assist community response efforts, working alongside the Hawaii Army National Guard to augment ongoing operations and ensure timely aid to affected areas. The combined effort highlights the Army's commitment to support civil authorities and local communities during times of need. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez)