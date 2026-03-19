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    Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies [Image 4 of 4]

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    Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division test radios while preparing to provide local support to state and county agencies on Oahu’s North Shore in coordination with U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 20, 2026. The active-duty units deployed cargo trucks and rubber boats to assist community response efforts, working alongside the Hawaii Army National Guard to augment ongoing operations and ensure timely aid to affected areas. The combined effort highlights the Army's commitment to support civil authorities and local communities during times of need. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 23:49
    Photo ID: 9577052
    VIRIN: 260320-A-QQ238-1055
    Resolution: 3644x5464
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies
    Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies
    Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies
    Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies

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    25ID
    #U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii
    #CommunitySupport
    #Hawaii
    #kona low
    #Reliefefforts

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