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    Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies [Image 7 of 7]

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    Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division load a Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Craft onto a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle in preparation to provide local support to citizens of Oahu's North Shore in coordination with U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii during a Kona low storm at Schofield Barracks, on March 20, 2026. The active-duty units staged cargo trucks and rubber boats to assist community response efforts, working alongside the Hawaii Army National Guard to augment ongoing operations and ensure timely aid to affected areas. The combined effort highlights the Army’s commitment to supporting civil authorities and local communities during times of need. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 23:48
    Photo ID: 9577051
    VIRIN: 260320-A-FU572-1352
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.74 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Peter Bannister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies
    Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies
    Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies
    Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies
    Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies
    Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies
    Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies

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    25ID, Hawaii, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, Kona Low, Community Support, Relief Efforts, U.S. Army

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