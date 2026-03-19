Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division load a Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Craft onto a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle in preparation to provide local support to citizens of Oahu's North Shore in coordination with U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii during a Kona low storm at Schofield Barracks, on March 20, 2026. The active-duty units staged cargo trucks and rubber boats to assist community response efforts, working alongside the Hawaii Army National Guard to augment ongoing operations and ensure timely aid to affected areas. The combined effort highlights the Army’s commitment to supporting civil authorities and local communities during times of need. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)