Blue Ridge conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with Philippine Forces

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Two Armed Forces of the Philippines A-29 Super Tucano light-attack aircraft conduct a flyover of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in Manila Bay during the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA), March 20, 2026. The U.S. Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)