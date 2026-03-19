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    Blue Ridge conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with Philippine Forces [Image 1 of 3]

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    Blue Ridge conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with Philippine Forces

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    Two Armed Forces of the Philippines A-29 Super Tucano light-attack aircraft conduct a flyover of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in Manila Bay during the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA), March 20, 2026. The U.S. Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 20:00
    Photo ID: 9576847
    VIRIN: 260320-N-BW367-1142
    Resolution: 8088x5392
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Blue Ridge conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with Philippine Forces [Image 3 of 3], by SN Nicholas Douglass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LCC-19
    USSBLUERIDGE
    Allies & Partners
    Flagship

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