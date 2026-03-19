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    USSF sharpens rapid Tactically Responsive Space launch capabilities through VICTUS DIEM exercise [Image 3 of 3]

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    USSF sharpens rapid Tactically Responsive Space launch capabilities through VICTUS DIEM exercise

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Systems Command

    U.S. Space Force Capt. George Eberwine, Space System Command (SSC) System Delta 89 (SYD 89) Space Safari mission manager, monitors exercise player actions in the Western Range Operations Control Center during a Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) field training exercise (FTX) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 9, 2026. The VICTUS DIEM exercise was created to generate additional opportunities that exercise rapid launch capabilities with commercial partnership integration into the government process. The results provide a continued focus on refining and codifying a repeatable process for rapid launch as part of the broader VICTUS program. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 18:29
    Photo ID: 9576767
    VIRIN: 260106-X-IT855-1005
    Resolution: 5023x3285
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USSF sharpens rapid Tactically Responsive Space launch capabilities through VICTUS DIEM exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USSF sharpens rapid Tactically Responsive Space launch capabilities through VICTUS DIEM exercise
    USSF sharpens rapid Tactically Responsive Space launch capabilities through VICTUS DIEM exercise
    USSF sharpens rapid Tactically Responsive Space launch capabilities through VICTUS DIEM exercise

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    USSF sharpens rapid Tactically Responsive Space launch capabilities through VICTUS DIEM exercise

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    TAGS

    United States Space Force
    Space Launch Delta 30
    Space Systems Command
    Tactically Responsive Space
    System Delta 89
    VICTUS

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