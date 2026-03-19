USSF sharpens rapid Tactically Responsive Space launch capabilities through VICTUS DIEM exercise

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U.S. Space Force Capt. George Eberwine, Space System Command (SSC) System Delta 89 (SYD 89) Space Safari mission manager, monitors exercise player actions in the Western Range Operations Control Center during a Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) field training exercise (FTX) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 9, 2026. The VICTUS DIEM exercise was created to generate additional opportunities that exercise rapid launch capabilities with commercial partnership integration into the government process. The results provide a continued focus on refining and codifying a repeatable process for rapid launch as part of the broader VICTUS program. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)