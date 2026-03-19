Holding the Line: Navy Crews Intercept Massive Debris Before It Enters Waterways

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260223-N-N0214-2004 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2026) Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), in coordination with Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest (NAVFAC SW) and in partnership with the City of San Diego, continues sustained operations to remove debris from Chollas Creek, reinforcing a long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and fleet readiness. Chollas Creek carries a constant flow of urban runoff, vegetation and debris from surrounding areas through NBSD before entering San Diego Bay. Left unmanaged, this accumulation poses ongoing risks to water quality, marine ecosystems and critical waterfront operations. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Louis Mickey)