Holding the Line: Navy Crews Intercept Massive Debris Before It Enters Waterways

Courtesy Photo | 260223-N-N0214-2004 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2026) Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), in coordination with Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest (NAVFAC SW) and in partnership with the City of San Diego, continues sustained operations to remove debris from Chollas Creek, reinforcing a long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and fleet readiness. Chollas Creek carries a constant flow of urban runoff, vegetation and debris from surrounding areas through NBSD before entering San Diego Bay. Left unmanaged, this accumulation poses ongoing risks to water quality, marine ecosystems and critical waterfront operations. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Louis Mickey) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO — Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), in coordination with Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest (NAVFAC SW) and in partnership with the City of San Diego, continues sustained operations to remove debris from Chollas Creek, reinforcing a long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and fleet readiness.

Chollas Creek carries a constant flow of urban runoff, vegetation and debris from surrounding areas through NBSD before entering San Diego Bay. Left unmanaged, this accumulation poses ongoing risks to water quality, marine ecosystems and critical waterfront operations.

“Our partnership with the City of San Diego is essential to protecting our shared waterways and sustaining the health of the harbor,” said Capt. Brian Bungay, commanding officer, NBSD. “By working together, we’re not only safeguarding the environment, but ensuring our waterfront remains ready to support the Fleet and the Warfighter.”

NBSD’s Port Operations team actively maintains floating containment booms across key sections of the creek, intercepting debris before it reaches open water. These systems serve as a continuous barrier, capturing materials that would otherwise enter the harbor.

“We deploy containment booms across Chollas Creek to intercept debris carried downstream,” said Ron Ellis, NBSD Port Operations Installation Program Director. “This is a routine, ongoing effort that protects marine life and preserves the health of San Diego Bay.”

Once contained, NAVFAC SW coordinates removal using heavy equipment, including excavators, to clear accumulated material efficiently while minimizing disruption to base operations.

“Chollas Creek is a major outfall in the San Diego region, and Naval Base San Diego is positioned at its primary discharge point,” said Frank Williamson, NAVFAC Southwest Environmental Compliance Branch manager. “Because of that, maintaining the cleanliness of the creek is essential—not only for environmental protection, but for sustaining safe and effective waterfront operations.”

Cleanup efforts target a wide range of debris, including plastics, metal, tires and organic material that routinely collect behind containment barriers.

“Protecting the environment is a core Navy responsibility,” said Errol G. Cooper, hazardous waste disposal specialist for Commander, Navy Installations Command. “By stopping debris before it reaches the harbor, we reduce risk to marine ecosystems and ensure proper disposal.”

NBSD formalized an intergovernmental service agreement with the City of San Diego in June 2024 to share responsibility and cost for debris removal in Chollas and Paleta creeks, strengthening a unified approach to long-term environmental management.

NBSD has removed more than 320,000 pounds of waste and in March 2025 alone, crews collected nearly 61,000 pounds of debris—demonstrating the persistent nature of the effort.

Cleanup operations include deliberate safeguards to protect sensitive habitats, including eelgrass beds, ensuring environmental compliance while maintaining mission capability.

“Preventing debris from reaching the bay is central to Port Operations’ mission,” Ellis said. “We hold the line, serving as the last line of defense.”

Through continuous monitoring and coordinated action, NBSD, NAVFAC SW and the City of San Diego sustain a critical line of effort that protects water quality, preserves marine ecosystems and ensures the waterfront remains ready to support the Pacific Fleet.

Established in 1922, Naval Base San Diego is the largest naval installation on the West Coast and the principal homeport of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 surface combatants and auxiliary ships and more than 250 tenant commands.