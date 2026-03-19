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    MiC offsite 4 [Image 5 of 5]

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    MiC offsite 4

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Attendees of a strategic offsite, held March 4-6 at Fort Hood, Texas, discuss ongoing initiatives as part of Medical Logistics in Campaigning, an Army-wide effort to integrate medical logistics into the Army’s wider sustainment enterprise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 11:54
    Photo ID: 9575940
    VIRIN: 260305-A-BL065-2025
    Resolution: 2400x1792
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MiC offsite 4 [Image 5 of 5], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Helm speaks
    MiC offsite 1
    MiC offsite 2
    MiC offsite 3
    MiC offsite 4

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    TAGS

    Medical Readiness
    transformation
    MiC
    AMLC
    Medical Logistics in Campaigning
    Fort Hood

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