MiC offsite 4

Attendees of a strategic offsite, held March 4-6 at Fort Hood, Texas, discuss ongoing initiatives as part of Medical Logistics in Campaigning, an Army-wide effort to integrate medical logistics into the Army’s wider sustainment enterprise.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 11:54
|Photo ID:
|9575940
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-BL065-2025
|Resolution:
|2400x1792
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Momentum builds as Army’s multi-year medical logistics transformation yields success
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