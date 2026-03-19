Audience members applaud as U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ashley Keeks, left, and Tech. Sgt. Ben Edquist, center, both vocalists with The U.S. Air Force Band’s Singing Sergeants, perform a comedic duet at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., March 12, 2026. The Band performed two, one-hour shows for audience members as a living exhibit of American artistic contribution to culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 11:39
|Photo ID:
|9575928
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-UD194-1006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.8 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Band celebrates American music at Smithsonian [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.