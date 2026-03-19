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    Air Force Band celebrates American music at Smithsonian [Image 10 of 10]

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    Air Force Band celebrates American music at Smithsonian

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Audience members applaud as U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ashley Keeks, left, and Tech. Sgt. Ben Edquist, center, both vocalists with The U.S. Air Force Band’s Singing Sergeants, perform a comedic duet at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., March 12, 2026. The Band performed two, one-hour shows for audience members as a living exhibit of American artistic contribution to culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 11:39
    Photo ID: 9575928
    VIRIN: 260312-F-UD194-1006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.8 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Force Band celebrates American music at Smithsonian [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force Band celebrates American music at Smithsonian
    Air Force Band celebrates American music at Smithsonian
    Air Force Band celebrates American music at Smithsonian
    Air Force Band celebrates American music at Smithsonian
    Air Force Band celebrates American music at Smithsonian
    Air Force Band celebrates American music at Smithsonian
    Air Force Band celebrates American music at Smithsonian
    Air Force Band celebrates American music at Smithsonian
    Air Force Band celebrates American music at Smithsonian
    Air Force Band celebrates American music at Smithsonian

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    excellence
    Smithsonian
    American history
    JBAB
    music

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