Air Force Band celebrates American music at Smithsonian

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Audience members applaud as U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ashley Keeks, left, and Tech. Sgt. Ben Edquist, center, both vocalists with The U.S. Air Force Band’s Singing Sergeants, perform a comedic duet at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., March 12, 2026. The Band performed two, one-hour shows for audience members as a living exhibit of American artistic contribution to culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)