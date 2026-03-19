Strategic Systems Programs Recognizes 70 Years of Success

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Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr., the director of Portfolio Acquisition Executive Strategic Systems Programs (SSP), speaks to the workforce about SSP’s 70 years of success in sustaining and advancing the U.S. Navy’s strategic deterrence mission in Washington, D.C. on March 12, 2026. The Hon. Sean Stackley, former acting secretary of the Navy, served as guest speaker and reflected on the command’s critical sea based strategic deterrence mission, which began in 1955 with an unprecedented challenge: to develop the nation’s first submarine-launched ballistic missile weapon system.



For the past 70 years, SSP has sustained the Navy’s strategic weapon system (SWS) on ballistic missile submarines. Looking to the future, SSP is actively modernizing the sea-based leg of the nuclear triad through development of the D5LE2 SWS and pioneering regional strike capabilities with the development of the nuclear-armed sea launched cruise missile (SLCM-N) and the non-nuclear hypersonic conventional prompt strike system (CPS).



Stackley highlighted the urgent need SSP is fulfilling in providing the Navy and the warfighter with unequivocal deterrence capabilities to ensure our nation’s maritime power and peace through strength.