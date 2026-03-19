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    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB [Image 7 of 7]

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    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Airman Bella Swarr 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron (CABS), Hurlburt Field, Florida, apply a tourniquet during pre-deployment training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. Mastering tactical medical care enhances 31 CABS’ ability to deliver decisive support in austere and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bella Swarr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 19:11
    Photo ID: 9574946
    VIRIN: 260309-F-MD154-1256
    Resolution: 5341x3554
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Bella Swarr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB
    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB

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    TCCC
    Nellis Air Force Base
    31 ATF
    31 CABS

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