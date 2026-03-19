U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron (CABS), Hurlburt Field, Florida, apply a tourniquet during pre-deployment training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. Mastering tactical medical care enhances 31 CABS’ ability to deliver decisive support in austere and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bella Swarr)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 19:11
|Photo ID:
|9574946
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-MD154-1256
|Resolution:
|5341x3554
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Bella Swarr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.