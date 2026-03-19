KITTERY, Maine (Mar. 3, 2026) — Nate Redden, left, and Jeremy Edwards, both innovation specialists at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard pose for a photo with two shipyard drones. PNSY drone operators play a critical role in modernizing the shipyard. These certified operators are taking precision and safety to new heights. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Neil Boorjian)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9574377
|VIRIN:
|260303-N-FQ573-1009
|Resolution:
|3727x2485
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Elevated Vision: The Faces Behind Our Drones, by Neil Boorjian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Testing Tomorrow: Innovation Through Advanced Technologies
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