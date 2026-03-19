Elevated Vision: The Faces Behind Our Drones

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KITTERY, Maine (Mar. 3, 2026) — Nate Redden, left, and Jeremy Edwards, both innovation specialists at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard pose for a photo with two shipyard drones. PNSY drone operators play a critical role in modernizing the shipyard. These certified operators are taking precision and safety to new heights. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Neil Boorjian)