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    Elevated Vision: The Faces Behind Our Drones

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    Elevated Vision: The Faces Behind Our Drones

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Neil Boorjian 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (Mar. 3, 2026) — Nate Redden, left, and Jeremy Edwards, both innovation specialists at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard pose for a photo with two shipyard drones. PNSY drone operators play a critical role in modernizing the shipyard. These certified operators are taking precision and safety to new heights. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Neil Boorjian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 14:21
    Photo ID: 9574377
    VIRIN: 260303-N-FQ573-1009
    Resolution: 3727x2485
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Elevated Vision: The Faces Behind Our Drones, by Neil Boorjian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Readiness
    Drone
    PNSY
    Innovation
    US Navy

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