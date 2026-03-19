Effective March 20, patrons will see more of the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) new line of Freedom’s Choice Reserve Fresh soups, single-serve bowls, salads and other entrees to its prepared foods assortment.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 12:44
|Photo ID:
|9574092
|VIRIN:
|260319-D-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|884x670
|Size:
|172.94 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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More commissaries, items added to Freedom’s Choice new line of Reserve Fresh soups, single-serve bowls, salads in prepared foods assortment
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