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    More commissaries, items added to Freedom’s Choice new line of Reserve Fresh soups, single-serve bowls, salads in prepared foods assortment

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    More commissaries, items added to Freedom’s Choice new line of Reserve Fresh soups, single-serve bowls, salads in prepared foods assortment

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Effective March 20, patrons will see more of the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) new line of Freedom’s Choice Reserve Fresh soups, single-serve bowls, salads and other entrees to its prepared foods assortment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 12:44
    Photo ID: 9574092
    VIRIN: 260319-D-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 884x670
    Size: 172.94 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Defense Commissary Agency;
    commissary benefit
    Freedom's Choice
    prepared foods

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