Courtesy Photo | Effective March 20, patrons will see more of the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) new line of Freedom’s Choice Reserve Fresh soups, single-serve bowls, salads and other entrees to its prepared foods assortment. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Effective March 20, patrons will see more of the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA)...... read more read more

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More commissaries, items added to Freedom’s Choice new line of Reserve Fresh soups, single-serve bowls, salads in prepared foods assortment

By DeCA Corporate Communications

FORT LEE, Va. – Service members and their families who want to see significant savings, eat healthier and save time on meal preparation need look no further than their commissary.

Effective March 20, patrons will see more of the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) new line of Freedom’s Choice Reserve Fresh soups, single-serve bowls, salads and other entrees to its prepared foods assortment.

DeCA started the Reserve Fresh product launch in https://corp.commissaries.com/our-agency/newsroom/news-releases/commissaries-add-new-line-freedoms-choice-fresh-ready-heatready with 14 stores and 11 products and completed this initial rollout in early February. With this latest launch, DeCA now expands the program to 53 stateside commissaries.

Availability of these products on stateside commissary shelves may vary based on store size.

“Many of our customers are trying to balance their busy lifestyles with little time to prepare traditional meals at home,” said Bonita Moffett, director of DeCA’s Sales, Fresh Directorate. “We have viable precooked options, including our latest line of soups, bowls and other prepared meal solutions, that help our patrons save significantly at the register.”

Patrons can expect to see the following items added to the current Freedom’s Choice Reserve Fresh category:

· Breakfast Burritos – Tuscan Egg Breakfast and Sausage Egg Breakfast · Soups – Loaded Potato · Single Serve Bowls – Mediterranean Chickpea Salad, Beef Bulgogi w/Kimchi, Chicken Penne Tomato Cream Sauce and Chicken Tikka Masala · Salad Shakers – BBQ Chicken Pasta Salad, Antipasto Orzo, Chicken Taco and Farm Stand Grain

The following stores offer the Freedom’s Choice Reserve Fresh lineup effective March 20:

· Alabama – Fort Rucker, Maxwell Air Force Base and Redstone Arsenal · Delaware – Dover Air Force Base · Florida – Eglin Air Force Base, Hurlburt Field, MacDill Air Force Base, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Patrick Space Force Base, Tyndall Air Force Base, · Georgia – Fort Benning, Fort Gordon, Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield, Moody Air Force Base, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and Robins Air Force Base · Maine – Hanscom Air Force Base · Maryland – Aberdeen Proving Ground, Fort Meade, Joint Base Andrews, Naval Support Activity Annapolis, Naval Air Station Patuxent River · Mississippi – Keesler Air Force Base · New Jersey – McGuire store at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst · New York – Fort Drum, Fort Hamilton and U.S. Military Academy at West Point · North Carolina – Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station New River, Fort Bragg South and North · Rhode Island – Naval Station Newport · South Carolina – Charleston Air Force Base, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Fort Jackson, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Shaw Air Force Base, · Virginia – Fort Belvoir, Fort Eustis and Langley Air Force Base at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Fort Lee, Fort Myer, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Naval Sea Systems Command Dahlgren, Naval Air Station Oceana, Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Naval Base Norfolk and Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth · Washington, D.C. – Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

The meals are developed by Pro Food Solutions, a fully integrated culinary company with over 30 years’ experience of feeding troops worldwide.

“This is a premium line of products, inspired and created by Nate Lopez, a world-renowned culinary chef,” said James R. Taylor, chief of Fresh – Deli/Bakery/Prepared Foods/Sushi. “These entrées add value by offering wholesome, high-quality meals at prices that rival national brands.” -DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.