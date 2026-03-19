Date Taken: 03.18.2026 Date Posted: 03.19.2026 12:35 Photo ID: 9574084 VIRIN: 260318-D-NE306-5401 Resolution: 1080x718 Size: 197.3 KB Location: US

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This work, Army Recovery Care Program announces Team Army for 2026 Warrior Games, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.