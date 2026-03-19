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    Army Recovery Care Program announces Team Army for 2026 Warrior Games

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    Army Recovery Care Program announces Team Army for 2026 Warrior Games

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    (U.S. Army graphic by Jennifer Donnelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 12:35
    Photo ID: 9574084
    VIRIN: 260318-D-NE306-5401
    Resolution: 1080x718
    Size: 197.3 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Recovery Care Program announces Team Army for 2026 Warrior Games, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Recovery Care Program announces Team Army for 2026 Warrior Games

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    TAGS

    resilience
    military health
    Warrior Games
    adaptive sports
    Army Medicine
    wounded warriors
    Soldier recovery
    Team Army
    Department of Defense Warrior Games
    adaptive athletics
    Army Recovery Care Program
    wounded ill and injured Soldiers
    recovery care
    Army Medicine 2026

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