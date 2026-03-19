Army Recovery Care Program announces Team Army for 2026 Warrior Games FALLS CHURCH Va., – March 18, 2026 – The Army Recovery Care Program is proud to announce the members of Team Army who will compete at the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 13-20. Hosted by the U.S. Army’s Transformation and Training Command, approximately 200 service members and qualifying veterans from across the United States will compete in Paralympic-style adaptive sporting events. The friendly competition fosters camaraderie and highlights competitors’ ability to recover, adapt and overcome, reflecting the Warrior Ethos and the resilience of wounded, ill and injured Soldiers. Team Army is comprised of 40 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans whose strength and perseverance reflect the Army’s commitment to readiness and recovery through adaptive sports. Established in 2010, the Warrior Games is a national annual military adaptive sports competition that celebrates the valor, recovery, and resilience of wounded, ill, and injured service members and qualifying veterans, using the power of the Games to drive healing, empowerment, and renewed purpose. Service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and Special Operations Command will compete in the 2026 Warrior Games.

Competitors will go head-to-head in eleven adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, shooting, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby.

The active duty and veteran athletes selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games are: Staff Sgt. Daniel Agosto Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Alberto Alvarez Capt. Luis Avila Capt. Eric Blake Cpl. Delas Bush Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Gene Calantoc Staff Sgt. Justin Callison Sgt. Austin Coppola Staff Sgt. Jose Corona Chief Warrant Officer 3 Cody Edgerton Maj. Amanda Feindt Master Sgt. Aaron Frederick Sgt. Nathanael Gepford Sgt. 1st Class Charles Harris Sgt. 1st Class David Hong Spc. (Ret.) Nicole Klein 1st Lt. Jacob Malven Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Nathaniel Mateo Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Ret.) Richard McCormick 1st Lt. Jani Merritt Capt. (Ret.) Channda Mitchell Master Sgt. (Ret.) Christopher Morago Master Sgt. Ruth Morris Capt. Vanessa Munro Master Sgt. Eric Patton Master Sgt. Jodi Pyle-Vandersys Staff Sgt. Brittany Ramsey Staff Sgt. Mary Rangel Capt. Carlos Rivera-Agnew Staff Sgt. Xavier Rodgers Spc. (Ret.) Jeyson Ruiz Spc. Adrian Saenz Sgt. Tukiau Salanoa-Tuioti Staff Sgt. Chelsey Scott Sgt. Elon Smith Capt. (Ret.) Tony Smith Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jonathan Tallman Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Valerie Watkins Staff Sgt. Brittany Wolfe Staff Sgt. Paul Zimmerman