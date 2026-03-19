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    Newton, Cooper take top honors at VaARNG Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3]

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    Newton, Cooper take top honors at VaARNG Best Warrior Competition

    FORT PICKETT, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Mike Vrabel 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing the Virginia Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion and the 116th Mobile Brigade Combat Team took top honors at the 2026 VaARNG Best Warrior Competition March 15, 2026, at Fort Pickett, Virginia. Staff Sgt. Frederick Newton, assigned to VaARNG’s R&R Battalion, was named Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, and Spc. Javan Cooper, assigned to the 116th MBCT, was named Soldier of the Year. The pair bested their peers over five days of intense competition, testing their stamina, strength, knowledge and skills. Newton and Cooper will go on to represent Virginia at the Region II Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, later this year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 11:32
    Photo ID: 9573929
    VIRIN: 260315-Z-RW533-2001
    Resolution: 4743x3369
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Newton, Cooper take top honors at VaARNG Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], by Mike Vrabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Newton, Cooper tops at VaARNG Best Warrior Competition
    Newton, Cooper tops at VaARNG Best Warrior Competition
    Newton, Cooper take top honors at VaARNG Best Warrior Competition

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