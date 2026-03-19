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    Retiring historian preserves Redstone’s legacy

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    Retiring historian preserves Redstone’s legacy

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Dr. Hughes, AMCOM historian, gazes upon an old photo, reflecting on the end of a remarkable era as her retirement marks the beginning of a new chapter.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 09:56
    Photo ID: 9573680
    VIRIN: 260318-O-CT301-7273
    Resolution: 5825x4430
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Retiring historian preserves Redstone’s legacy, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. History
    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    History

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