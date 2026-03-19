Dr. Hughes, AMCOM historian, gazes upon an old photo, reflecting on the end of a remarkable era as her retirement marks the beginning of a new chapter.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 09:56
|Photo ID:
|9573680
|VIRIN:
|260318-O-CT301-7273
|Resolution:
|5825x4430
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Retiring historian preserves Redstone’s legacy, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Retiring historian preserves Redstone’s legacy
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