AMCOM historian retires after 39 years of chronicling military history

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Dr. Hughes, AMCOM historian, gazes upon an old photo, reflecting on the end of a remarkable era as her retirement marks the beginning of a new chapter. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Dr. Hughes, AMCOM historian, gazes upon an old photo, reflecting on the end of a...... read more read more

After a distinguished 39-year career of chronicling military history, Kaylene Hughes, the Aviation and Missile Command historian, will close her office door one last time, leaving behind a legacy not written in dusty archives but etched into the hearts of those she inspired. She is leaving a profound legacy of scholarship, mentorship and an unwavering belief in the power of the past to shape the future.

Hughes’ passion for history was kindled at an early age, sparked by the stories of her grandfather, a Navy veteran. This curiosity was nurtured throughout her childhood. Her father, a Navy brat himself, would take the family on trips to historical sites such as Mesa Verde, where the ancient cliff dwellings ignited her interest in Native American history and culture. Meanwhile, her mother’s fascination with genealogy and family history taught her the importance of understanding the complexities of human relationships and the impact of historical events on modern society.

This foundation led her to a remarkable career in federal service, which began in February 1987. Over the decades, Hughes became a guardian of military history. Her extensive research was a critical component of the Army Materiel Command’s historical coverage of major conflicts, including Operations Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm and later, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

A testament to her commitment to making history accessible, Hughes led the creation and delivery of historical presentations at Bob Jones Auditorium, informing the workforce and visitors about the context of Army aviation and missile developments. Her philosophy is perhaps best captured in her own words: “History is any and everything that humans do; the good, the bad, and the indifferent.”

Colleagues remember her as a dedicated mentor whose office door was perpetually open, always ready for an in-depth conversation or an impromptu history lesson. This commitment to education extended beyond her immediate office. Through engaging lectures and published articles, she actively promoted a greater understanding of military history across the force.

“We are the memory of the service,” Hughes said in a recent interview. “It is our job to preserve the stories of sacrifice, courage, and innovation, not as relics, but as living lessons for the Soldiers, sailors, airmen, or Marines of today and tomorrow. Forgetting is a luxury we can’t afford.”

She leaves behind a written legacy that captures the vast scope of Redstone Arsenal’s history. Her significant contributions are immortalized in a collection of influential works, including her detailed exploration of“Pioneering Efforts in Space*”and the definitive two-part“Redstone Arsenal Complex Chronology.” Perhaps most importantly, she honored the profound impact of women in“Women at War: Redstone’s WWII Female ‘Production Soldiers’”*and preserved the heritage of flight in“A Brief History of Redstone Army Airfield.”

Hughes leaves behind more than just a library of influential work; she leaves a generation of historians, service members and readers shaped by her insight. Her dedication ensures that the lessons of the past will continue to inform and inspire generations to come.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Dr. Hughes for many years, and she is truly a walking encyclopedia of AMCOM history,” Johnnie Bradt, AMCOM director of Effects and Public/Congressional Affairs,” said. “She possessed a unique gift for making the past feel present and personal. I’ll always remember how she would amplify historical occasions, bringing in tangible pieces of the story, like commemorative Coca-Cola bottles for AMCOM’s 20th anniversary or red poppy stickers to honor our veterans. Her passion was infectious, and thanks to her, I have a much greater appreciation for the complexities and richness of both AMCOM and military history. Her knowledge and dedication will be deeply missed.”

As she closes this chapter, Hughes is not stepping away from her passion. She looks forward to continuing her daily reading of newspapers from around the world, along with short stories and novels. She also plans to continue her research and pick up a new book by Stephen King.

Her influence will echo in the halls of AMCOM for years to come, a constant reminder that our history is the most human thing we have.