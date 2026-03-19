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    Commander Adam M. Boyd

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    Commander Adam M. Boyd

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    CDR Boyd is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2008 and was commissioned through the Reserve Officer Training Corps.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 09:41
    Photo ID: 9573636
    VIRIN: 260304-N-HS670-2025
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander Adam M. Boyd, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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