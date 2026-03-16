(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-159th Attack Battalion engages UAS with AH-64E during Operation Skyfall [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2-159th Attack Battalion engages UAS with AH-64E during Operation Skyfall

    GERMANY

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Grant Hockley 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter assigned to 2nd Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, engages an unmanned aerial system during air-to-air training as part of Operation Skyfall at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 05:31
    Photo ID: 9573452
    VIRIN: 260319-A-GH759-7338
    Resolution: 4205x3427
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-159th Attack Battalion engages UAS with AH-64E during Operation Skyfall [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2-159th Attack Battalion engages UAS with AH-64E during Operation Skyfall
    2-159th Attack Battalion engages UAS with AH-64E during Operation Skyfall
    2-159th Attack Battalion engages UAS with AH-64E during Operation Skyfall
    2-159th Attack Battalion engages UAS with AH-64E during Operation Skyfall
    2-159th Attack Battalion engages UAS with AH-64E during Operation Skyfall
    2-159th Attack Battalion engages UAS with AH-64E during Operation Skyfall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery