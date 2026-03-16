A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter assigned to 2nd Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, engages an unmanned aerial system during air-to-air training as part of Operation Skyfall at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 05:31
|Photo ID:
|9573452
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-GH759-7338
|Resolution:
|4205x3427
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 2-159th Attack Battalion engages UAS with AH-64E during Operation Skyfall [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.