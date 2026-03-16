2-159th Attack Battalion engages UAS with AH-64E during Operation Skyfall

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A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter assigned to 2nd Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, engages an unmanned aerial system during air-to-air training as part of Operation Skyfall at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.