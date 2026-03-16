U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment stand in formation and present a salute during the battalion's Casing of the Colors Ceremony in Grafenwöhr, Germany, March 6, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Khalil Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 04:59
|Photo ID:
|9573420
|VIRIN:
|260306-A-UH015-4152
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.31 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Casing of the Colors Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Khalil Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.