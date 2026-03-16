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    Casing of the Colors Ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

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    Casing of the Colors Ceremony

    GERMANY

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Capt. Khalil Kimble 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment stand in formation and present a salute during the battalion's Casing of the Colors Ceremony in Grafenwöhr, Germany, March 6, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Khalil Kimble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 04:59
    Photo ID: 9573420
    VIRIN: 260306-A-UH015-4152
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.31 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Casing of the Colors Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Khalil Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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