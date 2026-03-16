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    U.S. and Royal Thai Navies perform surface and IED drills at CG26 [Image 1 of 3]

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    U.S. and Royal Thai Navies perform surface and IED drills at CG26

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Natasha Ninete 

    Commander Task Force 75

    SATTAHIP, Thailand (March 5, 2026) - A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 explains the route for Improvised Explosive Device (IED) scenario training as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, March 5, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 02:46
    Photo ID: 9573371
    VIRIN: 260226-O-NN671-3404
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. and Royal Thai Navies perform surface and IED drills at CG26 [Image 3 of 3], by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. and Royal Thai Navies perform surface and IED drills at CG26
    U.S. and Royal Thai Navies perform surface and IED drills at CG26
    U.S. and Royal Thai Navies perform surface and IED drills at CG26

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    Royal Thai Navy
    EOD
    U.S. Navy
    Cobra Gold 2026

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