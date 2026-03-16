SATTAHIP, Thailand (March 5, 2026) - A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 explains the route for Improvised Explosive Device (IED) scenario training as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, March 5, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 02:46
|Photo ID:
|9573371
|VIRIN:
|260226-O-NN671-3404
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Royal Thai Navies perform surface and IED drills at CG26 [Image 3 of 3], by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.