EOD Technicians Conduct a HME and IED Drill

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit ONE (EODMU-1) lays an explosive next to an improvised explosive device for demolition during a drill at a training location in San Diego, March 18, 2026. EODMU-1, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9572805
|VIRIN:
|260318-N-VX022-1113
|Resolution:
|7961x5971
|Size:
|11.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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