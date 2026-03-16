U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas C. Farrington II, right, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station New River, gives a challenge coin to Senator Mike Lazzara, North Carolina Senator, after the completion of the community partnership meeting at The Landing on Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina, March 17, 2026.The meeting brought together military and local government leaders to discuss regional growth, infrastructure, and shared efforts to support the installation, surrounding communities and quality of life for service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 16:55
|Photo ID:
|9572803
|VIRIN:
|260317-M-MU578-1172
|Resolution:
|7582x5057
|Size:
|9.47 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCIEAST Luncheon for Local Elected Officials at MCAS New River Highlights Partnerships [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.