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    MSNG Best Warrior 2026 - Day 3 [Image 2 of 19]

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    MSNG Best Warrior 2026 - Day 3

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Jovi Prevot 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Mark Rowe, left, recruiting section chief, Mississippi Army National Guard, verifies the weight of a rucksack prior to a 12-mile ruck march event during the 2026 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Mar. 16, 2026. The competition consists of multiple events designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical toughness, including the Army Fitness Test, Army Warrior Tasks, the Call for Fire Trainer, land navigation, a 12-mile ruck march, obstacle course, marksmanship, and a written and oral board examination. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 15:15
    Photo ID: 9572524
    VIRIN: 260318-Z-IX958-1031
    Resolution: 2967x4154
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MSNG Best Warrior 2026 - Day 3 [Image 19 of 19], by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MSNG Best Warrior 2026 - Day 3
    MSNG Best Warrior 2026 - Day 3
    MSNG Best Warrior 2026 - Day 3
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    MSNG Best Warrior 2026 - Day 3
    MSNG Best Warrior 2026 - Day 3
    MSNG Best Warrior 2026 - Day 3
    MSNG Best Warrior 2026 - Day 3
    MSNG Best Warrior 2026 - Day 3
    MSNG Best Warrior 2026 - Day 3
    MSNG Best Warrior 2026 - Day 3
    MSNG Best Warrior 2026 - Day 3
    MSNG Best Warrior 2026 - Day 3
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