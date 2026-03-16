MSNG Best Warrior 2026 - Day 3

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U.S. Army Master Sgt. Mark Rowe, left, recruiting section chief, Mississippi Army National Guard, verifies the weight of a rucksack prior to a 12-mile ruck march event during the 2026 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Mar. 16, 2026. The competition consists of multiple events designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical toughness, including the Army Fitness Test, Army Warrior Tasks, the Call for Fire Trainer, land navigation, a 12-mile ruck march, obstacle course, marksmanship, and a written and oral board examination. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)