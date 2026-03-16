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    Fort Lee Exchange hosts Panera Bread grand opening

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    Fort Lee Exchange hosts Panera Bread grand opening

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski (center left) and Exchange General Manager Lajima Marshall-Pierce (center) cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of Panera Bread during a grand-opening event March 18, 2026, at Fort Lee, Va. The location offers a full menu, drive thru, app ordering with rapid pickup, interactive kiosks, catering service, an outdoor patio and an overall seating capacity of 133, according to Marshall-Pierce. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 13:54
    Photo ID: 9572360
    VIRIN: 260318-A-WA652-2461
    Resolution: 5279x3771
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Lee Exchange hosts Panera Bread grand opening, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    services
    installation management
    retail
    Exchange
    quality of life
    Fort-Lee-News-2026

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