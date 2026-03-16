Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski (center left) and Exchange General Manager Lajima Marshall-Pierce (center) cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of Panera Bread during a grand-opening event March 18, 2026, at Fort Lee, Va. The location offers a full menu, drive thru, app ordering with rapid pickup, interactive kiosks, catering service, an outdoor patio and an overall seating capacity of 133, according to Marshall-Pierce. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 13:54
|Photo ID:
|9572360
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-WA652-2461
|Resolution:
|5279x3771
|Size:
|6.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Lee Exchange hosts Panera Bread grand opening
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