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    Fort Lee Exchange hosts Panera Bread grand opening

    Fort Lee Exchange hosts Panera Bread grand opening

    Photo By Chad Menegay | Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski (center left) and Exchange General...... read more read more

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Story by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    FORT LEE, Va. — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrated the opening of Panera Bread with a grand opening event March 18 at the fast-casual restaurant chain’s new store here attended by Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski, Exchange and other U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee leaders.

    AAFES was able to make this happen through years of commitment by many organizational partners to best serve the military community at Fort Lee, said Exchange General Manager Lajima Marshall-Pierce.

    The location offers a full menu, drive thru, app ordering with rapid pickup, interactive kiosks, catering service, an outdoor patio and an overall seating capacity of 133, according to Marshall-Pierce.

    The restaurant was renovated out of the old Burger King building off Lee Avenue next to Beaty Theater and across from Army Community Service.

    “Menu items are geared toward healthy choices, fresh food and comfort food.” Marshall-Pierce said. “It fills me with pride to know that we offer a variety of food choices and continue investment in the quality of life for the Fort Lee community.”

    Panera Bread’s webpage touts “freshly prepared food” that “features classic, comforting dishes.”

    AAFES and Fort Lee leaders began discussions about a Panera Bread here dating back to 2022.

    Panera Bread restaurants can also be found on other U.S. Army installations such as Fort Hood, Fort Campbell, Fort Bragg, Fort Jackson and Fort Belvoir.

    Marshall-Pierce expressed strong confidence that Panera will be warmly welcomed by the community, noting she has no doubt the new location will quickly become a favorite.

    The Fort Lee Panera Bread began operations March 11 with a soft opening.

    Store Hours of Operation:

    Monday –Thursday: 0600–1900 Friday –Saturday: 0600–2000 Sunday – 1100–1800

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 13:54
    Story ID: 560826
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Lee Exchange hosts Panera Bread grand opening, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Lee Exchange hosts Panera Bread grand opening

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    TAGS

    services
    installation management
    retail
    exchange
    quality of life
    fort lee news 2026

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