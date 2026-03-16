Fort Lee Exchange hosts Panera Bread grand opening

Photo By Chad Menegay | Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski (center left) and Exchange General Manager Lajima Marshall-Pierce (center) cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of Panera Bread during a grand-opening event March 18, 2026, at Fort Lee, Va. The location offers a full menu, drive thru, app ordering with rapid pickup, interactive kiosks, catering service, an outdoor patio and an overall seating capacity of 133, according to Marshall-Pierce. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Chad Menegay | Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski (center left) and Exchange General...... read more read more

FORT LEE, Va. — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrated the opening of Panera Bread with a grand opening event March 18 at the fast-casual restaurant chain’s new store here attended by Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski, Exchange and other U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee leaders.

AAFES was able to make this happen through years of commitment by many organizational partners to best serve the military community at Fort Lee, said Exchange General Manager Lajima Marshall-Pierce.

The location offers a full menu, drive thru, app ordering with rapid pickup, interactive kiosks, catering service, an outdoor patio and an overall seating capacity of 133, according to Marshall-Pierce.

The restaurant was renovated out of the old Burger King building off Lee Avenue next to Beaty Theater and across from Army Community Service.

“Menu items are geared toward healthy choices, fresh food and comfort food.” Marshall-Pierce said. “It fills me with pride to know that we offer a variety of food choices and continue investment in the quality of life for the Fort Lee community.”

Panera Bread’s webpage touts “freshly prepared food” that “features classic, comforting dishes.”

AAFES and Fort Lee leaders began discussions about a Panera Bread here dating back to 2022.

Panera Bread restaurants can also be found on other U.S. Army installations such as Fort Hood, Fort Campbell, Fort Bragg, Fort Jackson and Fort Belvoir.

Marshall-Pierce expressed strong confidence that Panera will be warmly welcomed by the community, noting she has no doubt the new location will quickly become a favorite.

The Fort Lee Panera Bread began operations March 11 with a soft opening.

Store Hours of Operation:

Monday –Thursday: 0600–1900 Friday –Saturday: 0600–2000 Sunday – 1100–1800