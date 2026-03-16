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    Peter MacDonald, one of the last two surviving Navajo Code Talkers, visits the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at the Presidio of Monterey [Image 4 of 4]

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    Peter MacDonald, one of the last two surviving Navajo Code Talkers, visits the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at the Presidio of Monterey

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Jennifer Leggett 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Peter MacDonald, one of the last two surviving Navajo Code Talkers, spoke to over 250 Marines at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at the Presidio of Monterey, March 13. Hosted by the Marine Corps Detachment, the event brought together Marines studying foreign languages to hear MacDonald reflect on his service during World War II and the role Navajo Code Talkers had in creating an unbreakable code that helped Allied forces communicate quickly and securely in combat. MacDonald emphasized the enduring power of language in military operations and encouraged them to recognize the impact their own language training may one day have in support of missions around the world.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 13:54
    Photo ID: 9572358
    VIRIN: 260313-O-XY043-7233
    Resolution: 5210x3473
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Peter MacDonald, one of the last two surviving Navajo Code Talkers, visits the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at the Presidio of Monterey [Image 4 of 4], by Jennifer Leggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Peter MacDonald, one of the last two surviving Navajo Code Talkers, visits the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at the Presidio of Monterey
    Peter MacDonald, one of the last two surviving Navajo Code Talkers, visits the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at the Presidio of Monterey
    Peter MacDonald, one of the last two surviving Navajo Code Talkers, visits the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at the Presidio of Monterey
    Peter MacDonald, one of the last two surviving Navajo Code Talkers, visits the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at the Presidio of Monterey

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