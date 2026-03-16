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    Market 19: 19th ESC Launches Army’s First Autonomous Kitchen at Camp Walker [Image 3 of 5]

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    Market 19: 19th ESC Launches Army’s First Autonomous Kitchen at Camp Walker

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Soldiers at Camp Walker try out meals prepared by a robotic arm inside Market 19, the Army’s first autonomous kitchen. This is a pilot program launched by the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (19th ESC) to test automated food service in garrison environments. The system is the first of its kind in the Department of the Army, combining robotics with Soldier oversight to deliver hot, nutritious meals around the clock.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 08:53
    Photo ID: 9571853
    VIRIN: 251105-O-VI048-3467
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 662.84 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Market 19: 19th ESC Launches Army’s First Autonomous Kitchen at Camp Walker [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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