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    Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care

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    Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Spc. Jack Ziercher 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Pfc. David Murillo, assigned to 94th Military Police Battalion, 19th Expeditionary Support Command, conducts rear security for the squad while clearing the area, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. This squad moved in unison, providing security and advance to secure a robotic canine for the medical portion of the evaluation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jack Ziercher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 05:30
    Photo ID: 9571713
    VIRIN: 260318-A-YK207-1117
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.98 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by SPC Jack Ziercher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Readiness
    Department of War
    U.S. Army
    K9
    Military Police
    FreedomShield26

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