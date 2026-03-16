U.S. Army Pfc. David Murillo, assigned to 94th Military Police Battalion, 19th Expeditionary Support Command, conducts rear security for the squad while clearing the area, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. This squad moved in unison, providing security and advance to secure a robotic canine for the medical portion of the evaluation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jack Ziercher)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 05:30
|Photo ID:
|9571713
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-YK207-1117
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.98 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by SPC Jack Ziercher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.