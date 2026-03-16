Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care

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U.S. Army Pfc. David Murillo, assigned to 94th Military Police Battalion, 19th Expeditionary Support Command, conducts rear security for the squad while clearing the area, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. This squad moved in unison, providing security and advance to secure a robotic canine for the medical portion of the evaluation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jack Ziercher)