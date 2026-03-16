U.S. 7th Fleet hosts Philippine Navy for Staff Talks

Capt. Frank Cote, N5 Director, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet speaks with Philippine Navy leadership during staff talks aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as part of a scheduled port visit to Manila, Philippines, March 17, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 02:02
|Photo ID:
|9571533
|VIRIN:
|260317-N-FA353-1030
|Resolution:
|4647x3098
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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