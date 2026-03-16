USAG Humphreys conducts airfield defense exercise

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A Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, performs vehicle check for airfield defense training at Desiderio Army Airfield, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 13, 2026. The training was part of Freedom Shield 26, a multidomain, military training exercise integrating ground, air, naval, space, and cyberspace elements to enhance readiness through realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kim Ga-on, Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army)