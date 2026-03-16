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    Fort McCoy firefighters complete successful response to range fire [Image 4 of 4]

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    Fort McCoy firefighters complete successful response to range fire

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene from a wildland fire during the evening of March 14, 2026, is shown at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department responded to the fire and had it contained and out in less than two hours. (U.S. Army Photo by Assistant Fire Chief Hunter Young/Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 18:08
    Photo ID: 9571144
    VIRIN: 260314-A-A4608-9043
    Resolution: 3000x4000
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Fort McCoy firefighters complete successful response to range fire
    Fort McCoy firefighters complete successful response to range fire
    Fort McCoy firefighters complete successful response to range fire
    Fort McCoy firefighters complete successful response to range fire

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    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, wildland fire, Fort McCoy DES, firefighters, IMCOM

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