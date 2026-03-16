Fort McCoy firefighters complete successful response to range fire

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A scene from a wildland fire during the evening of March 14, 2026, is shown at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department responded to the fire and had it contained and out in less than two hours. (U.S. Army Photo by Assistant Fire Chief Hunter Young/Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services)