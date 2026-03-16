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    163d ATKW CRI, Exercise Grizzly Talon [Image 3 of 8]

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    163d ATKW CRI, Exercise Grizzly Talon

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bridgitte Taylor 

    163d Attack Wing   

    From left, U.S. Air Force Airman Lauren Kanemoto and Airman Ethan Robinson, 163d Force Support Squadron, California Air National Guard, serve breakfast during the 163d Attack Wing’s contingency readiness inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., March 17, 2026. The 163d FSS operated in field-grade conditions using the Expandable Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen to supply meals to CRI participants, which sustained operational readiness and strengthened their ability to remain mission-ready throughout the contingency-focused training. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Bridgitte Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 17:07
    Photo ID: 9571099
    VIRIN: 260317-F-MH340-4036
    Resolution: 5731x3821
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 163d ATKW CRI, Exercise Grizzly Talon [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    163d ATKW CRI, Exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, Exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, Exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, Exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, Exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, Exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, Exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, Exercise Grizzly Talon

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