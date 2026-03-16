163d ATKW CRI, Exercise Grizzly Talon

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From left, U.S. Air Force Airman Lauren Kanemoto and Airman Ethan Robinson, 163d Force Support Squadron, California Air National Guard, serve breakfast during the 163d Attack Wing’s contingency readiness inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., March 17, 2026. The 163d FSS operated in field-grade conditions using the Expandable Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen to supply meals to CRI participants, which sustained operational readiness and strengthened their ability to remain mission-ready throughout the contingency-focused training. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Bridgitte Taylor)