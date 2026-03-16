CNO delivers remarks at McAleese FY27 Defense Programs Conference

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Speaking to leaders from industry, academia, and government, the CNO discussed the increasingly complex security environment and the Navy’s response through the newly-released U.S. Navy Fighting Instructions. He highlighted the need for a fleet that can adapt, scale, and fight across the spectrum of conflict—enabled by concepts like Hedge Strategy, tailored force packages, and deeper collaboration with industry to deliver capability to the Fleet at the speed of relevance. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliot Fabrizio)