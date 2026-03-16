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    CNO delivers remarks at McAleese FY27 Defense Programs Conference [Image 2 of 2]

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    CNO delivers remarks at McAleese FY27 Defense Programs Conference

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Speaking to leaders from industry, academia, and government, the CNO discussed the increasingly complex security environment and the Navy’s response through the newly-released U.S. Navy Fighting Instructions. He highlighted the need for a fleet that can adapt, scale, and fight across the spectrum of conflict—enabled by concepts like Hedge Strategy, tailored force packages, and deeper collaboration with industry to deliver capability to the Fleet at the speed of relevance. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliot Fabrizio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 17:11
    Photo ID: 9571091
    VIRIN: 260317-N-ES994-1154
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    CNO delivers remarks at McAleese FY27 Defense Programs Conference
    CNO delivers remarks at McAleese FY27 Defense Programs Conference

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