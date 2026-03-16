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    Minnesota Air National Guard conducts night flying operations [Image 10 of 10]

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    Minnesota Air National Guard conducts night flying operations

    DULUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Shaner 

    148th Fighter Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 179th Fighter Squadron, Minnesota National Guard, takes off during night flying operations from Duluth International Airport, Minn., March 11, 2026. Night flying sharpens pilot proficiency and ensures mission readiness in all conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Shaner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 15:27
    Photo ID: 9570948
    VIRIN: 260311-Z-WY122-1395
    Resolution: 3270x2180
    Size: 794.53 KB
    Location: DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Minnesota Air National Guard conducts night flying operations [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Megan Shaner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Minnesota Air National Guard conducts night flying operations
    Minnesota Air National Guard conducts night flying operations
    Minnesota Air National Guard conducts night flying operations
    Minnesota Air National Guard conducts night flying operations
    Minnesota Air National Guard conducts night flying operations
    Minnesota Air National Guard conducts night flying operations
    Minnesota Air National Guard conducts night flying operations
    Minnesota Air National Guard conducts night flying operations
    Minnesota Air National Guard conducts night flying operations
    Minnesota Air National Guard conducts night flying operations

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    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    night flying operations
    Air Combat Command (ACC)
    National Guard
    Minnesota
    Airman

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