An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 179th Fighter Squadron, Minnesota National Guard, takes off during night flying operations from Duluth International Airport, Minn., March 11, 2026. Night flying sharpens pilot proficiency and ensures mission readiness in all conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Shaner)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 15:27
|Photo ID:
|9570948
|VIRIN:
|260311-Z-WY122-1395
|Resolution:
|3270x2180
|Size:
|794.53 KB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota Air National Guard conducts night flying operations [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Megan Shaner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.