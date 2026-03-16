Minnesota Air National Guard conducts night flying operations

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An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 179th Fighter Squadron, Minnesota National Guard, takes off during night flying operations from Duluth International Airport, Minn., March 11, 2026. Night flying sharpens pilot proficiency and ensures mission readiness in all conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Shaner)