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    MOBIDIC [Image 3 of 3]

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    MOBIDIC

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.1960

    Photo by Susan Thompson 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Computation is initiated on MOBIDIC (Mobile Digital Computer) by operator sitting at control console. Computations which will be utilized by Field Army commanders fall into the areas of administration, intelligence, logistics and fire support.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.1960
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 14:22
    Photo ID: 9570780
    VIRIN: 601215-O-AI626-2232
    Resolution: 831x1051
    Size: 285.14 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOBIDIC [Image 3 of 3], by Susan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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