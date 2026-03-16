Computation is initiated on MOBIDIC (Mobile Digital Computer) by operator sitting at control console. Computations which will be utilized by Field Army commanders fall into the areas of administration, intelligence, logistics and fire support.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.1960
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 14:22
|Photo ID:
|9570780
|VIRIN:
|601215-O-AI626-2232
|Resolution:
|831x1051
|Size:
|285.14 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MOBIDIC [Image 3 of 3], by Susan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.