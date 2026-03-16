129RQW perform rescue demo

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An aircrew with the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, perform a fly-by of the airfield in an HC-130J Combat King II during a training mission at Moffett Federal Airfield, California, Aug. 2, 2025 The Air National Guard recently received funding for the Ku/ Ka Communications Suite, an upgraded communications system that provides aircrews secure voice and data transmission through satellite systems. The new system is designed to significantly improve response and coordination during missions in both domestic and deployed environments (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)