(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    129RQW perform rescue demo

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    129RQW perform rescue demo

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    National Guard Bureau

    An aircrew with the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, perform a fly-by of the airfield in an HC-130J Combat King II during a training mission at Moffett Federal Airfield, California, Aug. 2, 2025 The Air National Guard recently received funding for the Ku/ Ka Communications Suite, an upgraded communications system that provides aircrews secure voice and data transmission through satellite systems. The new system is designed to significantly improve response and coordination during missions in both domestic and deployed environments (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 14:10
    Photo ID: 9570749
    VIRIN: 250802-A-D0457-1843
    Resolution: 3927x2618
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 129RQW perform rescue demo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air National Guard integrates new communication technology to aid rescue missions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    assumption of command
    129th Rescue Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery