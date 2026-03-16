Air National Guard integrates new communication technology to aid rescue missions

Courtesy Photo | An aircrew with the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, perform a fly-by...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An aircrew with the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, perform a fly-by of the airfield in an HC-130J Combat King II during a training mission at Moffett Federal Airfield, California, Aug. 2, 2025 The Air National Guard recently received funding for the Ku/ Ka Communications Suite, an upgraded communications system that provides aircrews secure voice and data transmission through satellite systems. The new system is designed to significantly improve response and coordination during missions in both domestic and deployed environments (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, Virginia – The Air National Guard recently secured $33 million in federal funding to field a new satellite-based communications system designed to significantly improve response and coordination during missions in both domestic and deployed environments.



The new system, called the Ku/Ka Communication Suite, allows aircews to send and receive secure voice and data transmissions over satellite, enabling real-time updates and coordination in areas where traditional communications are limited or unavailable.



The system is slated to first be integrated on the HC-130J Combat King II aircraft.

“This is a new capability that the Guard is bringing,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Fred Meyer, chief of the National Guard Bureau special missions branch, adding that the Air Guard, alongside the Air Force Reserve, are spearheading the integration of the new system.



The funding was awarded through the Department of Defense’s Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies program. This marks the NGB’s first submission to APFIT.



The NGB Innovation Team led the effort, partnering withARCWERX,the Air National Guard-Air Force Reserve Test Center Combat Search and Rescue division, and other mission partners. Together, the team submitted a complete funding proposal within 72 hours.



“By the time of notification of eligibility to submit, we knew we were up against a challenge,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Cristi Campbell, innovation branch chief at the NGB. “We could have easily said, ‘We’ll have more time next year—let’s wait.’ But we didn’t. We decided to go for it, despite the time constraint and unfamiliarity with the process and program.”



Officials say the system will reduce the time it takes to locate and recover personnel during emergencies and disasters, providing aircrews with faster access to mission-critical data and the ability to communicate across long distances without ground-based infrastructure.



“It allows the aircrew to stay in communication and access the information they need when it matters most—especially during rescues or emergencies in remote areas,” Myer said.



The innovation team believes this Guard-led project will serve as a model for future technology adoption across the total force.



“This submission, the acceptance into the APFIT program, demonstrates the National Guard’s commitment to investing in cutting-edge technology and equipment,” Campbell said. “It shows our ability to partner with industry, our willingness to accept risk and to think boldly, and it demonstrates the National Guard men and women are ready and willing to rise to the challenge to defend our nation.”