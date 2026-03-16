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    Air National Guard integrates new communication technology to aid rescue missions

    129RQW perform rescue demo

    Courtesy Photo | An aircrew with the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, perform a fly-by...... read more read more

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    ARLINGTON, Virginia – The Air National Guard recently secured $33 million in federal funding to field a new satellite-based communications system designed to significantly improve response and coordination during missions in both domestic and deployed environments.

    The new system, called the Ku/Ka Communication Suite, allows aircews to send and receive secure voice and data transmissions over satellite, enabling real-time updates and coordination in areas where traditional communications are limited or unavailable.

    The system is slated to first be integrated on the HC-130J Combat King II aircraft.
    “This is a new capability that the Guard is bringing,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Fred Meyer, chief of the National Guard Bureau special missions branch, adding that the Air Guard, alongside the Air Force Reserve, are spearheading the integration of the new system.

    The funding was awarded through the Department of Defense’s Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies program. This marks the NGB’s first submission to APFIT.

    The NGB Innovation Team led the effort, partnering withARCWERX,the Air National Guard-Air Force Reserve Test Center Combat Search and Rescue division, and other mission partners. Together, the team submitted a complete funding proposal within 72 hours.

    “By the time of notification of eligibility to submit, we knew we were up against a challenge,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Cristi Campbell, innovation branch chief at the NGB. “We could have easily said, ‘We’ll have more time next year—let’s wait.’ But we didn’t. We decided to go for it, despite the time constraint and unfamiliarity with the process and program.”

    Officials say the system will reduce the time it takes to locate and recover personnel during emergencies and disasters, providing aircrews with faster access to mission-critical data and the ability to communicate across long distances without ground-based infrastructure.

    “It allows the aircrew to stay in communication and access the information they need when it matters most—especially during rescues or emergencies in remote areas,” Myer said.

    The innovation team believes this Guard-led project will serve as a model for future technology adoption across the total force.

    “This submission, the acceptance into the APFIT program, demonstrates the National Guard’s commitment to investing in cutting-edge technology and equipment,” Campbell said. “It shows our ability to partner with industry, our willingness to accept risk and to think boldly, and it demonstrates the National Guard men and women are ready and willing to rise to the challenge to defend our nation.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 14:10
    Story ID: 560737
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air National Guard integrates new communication technology to aid rescue missions, by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    129RQW perform rescue demo

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