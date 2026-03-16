1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducts vehicle recovery training with ROK partners

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U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Latoya Lyn, company first sergeant, 580th Fire Support Company, 1-38 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, prepares to tow a Republic of Korea Army K1A2 tank as part of recovery training alongside ROK partners near Paju, South Korea, March 15, 2026. Training alongside our ROK partners enables us to continue to strengthen our nations bonds as well as increase our overall readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Ashton Smith)