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    1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducts vehicle recovery training with ROK partners [Image 1 of 4]

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    1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducts vehicle recovery training with ROK partners

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Latoya Lyn, company first sergeant, 580th Fire Support Company, 1-38 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, prepares to tow a Republic of Korea Army K1A2 tank as part of recovery training alongside ROK partners near Paju, South Korea, March 15, 2026. Training alongside our ROK partners enables us to continue to strengthen our nations bonds as well as increase our overall readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Ashton Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 05:58
    Photo ID: 9569876
    VIRIN: 260315-A-ZF147-1017
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducts vehicle recovery training with ROK partners [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducts vehicle recovery training with ROK partners
    1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducts vehicle recovery training with ROK partners
    1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducts vehicle recovery training with ROK partners
    1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducts vehicle recovery training with ROK partners

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    TAGS

    Vehicle Recovery
    M88A1
    6-37FA
    K1A2
    ROK
    580 FSC

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