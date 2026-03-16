USAF Deputy Chief of Chaplains spreads spiritual resilience message during Aviano AB visit

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From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Kelley, U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Chaplains, converses with U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, about the mission of the wing during Kelly’s tour of Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 10, 2026. During his visit, Kelley learned how the 31st FW Chaplain Corps supports their Airmen with spiritual care and resiliency initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)