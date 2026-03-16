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    USAF Deputy Chief of Chaplains spreads spiritual resilience message during Aviano AB visit [Image 7 of 7]

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    USAF Deputy Chief of Chaplains spreads spiritual resilience message during Aviano AB visit

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Kelley, U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Chaplains, converses with U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, about the mission of the wing during Kelly’s tour of Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 10, 2026. During his visit, Kelley learned how the 31st FW Chaplain Corps supports their Airmen with spiritual care and resiliency initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 05:10
    Photo ID: 9569804
    VIRIN: 260310-F-ZJ681-1415
    Resolution: 6800x4533
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAF Deputy Chief of Chaplains spreads spiritual resilience message during Aviano AB visit [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAF Deputy Chief of Chaplains spreads spiritual resilience message during Aviano AB visit
    USAF Deputy Chief of Chaplains spreads spiritual resilience message during Aviano AB visit
    USAF Deputy Chief of Chaplains spreads spiritual resilience message during Aviano AB visit
    USAF Deputy Chief of Chaplains spreads spiritual resilience message during Aviano AB visit
    USAF Deputy Chief of Chaplains spreads spiritual resilience message during Aviano AB visit
    USAF Deputy Chief of Chaplains spreads spiritual resilience message during Aviano AB visit
    USAF Deputy Chief of Chaplains spreads spiritual resilience message during Aviano AB visit

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