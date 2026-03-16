From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Kelley, U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Chaplains, converses with U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, about the mission of the wing during Kelly’s tour of Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 10, 2026. During his visit, Kelley learned how the 31st FW Chaplain Corps supports their Airmen with spiritual care and resiliency initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 05:10
|Photo ID:
|9569804
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-ZJ681-1415
|Resolution:
|6800x4533
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Deputy Chief of Chaplains spreads spiritual resilience message during Aviano AB visit [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.