U.S., Japan Amphibious Tactical Vehicle Landings

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Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members operate an amphibious assault vehicle to conduct an amphibious landing during exercise Iron Fist 26 at Kushi Crossing, Okinawa, Japan, March 4, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase operational integration and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)