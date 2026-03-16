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    U.S., Japan Amphibious Tactical Vehicle Landings [Image 15 of 15]

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    U.S., Japan Amphibious Tactical Vehicle Landings

    KUSHI CROSSING, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members operate an amphibious assault vehicle to conduct an amphibious landing during exercise Iron Fist 26 at Kushi Crossing, Okinawa, Japan, March 4, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase operational integration and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 01:25
    Photo ID: 9569669
    VIRIN: 260304-M-EA007-1537
    Resolution: 5230x3487
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: KUSHI CROSSING, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., Japan Amphibious Tactical Vehicle Landings [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Eadan Avramidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S., Japan Amphibious Tactical Vehicle Landings
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    U.S., Japan Amphibious Tactical Vehicle Landings
    U.S., Japan Amphibious Tactical Vehicle Landings
    U.S., Japan Amphibious Tactical Vehicle Landings
    U.S., Japan Amphibious Tactical Vehicle Landings
    U.S., Japan Amphibious Tactical Vehicle Landings
    U.S., Japan Amphibious Tactical Vehicle Landings
    U.S., Japan Amphibious Tactical Vehicle Landings
    U.S., Japan Amphibious Tactical Vehicle Landings
    U.S., Japan Amphibious Tactical Vehicle Landings

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    Bilateral
    JSDF
    INDOPACIFIC
    ACV
    AAV
    Iron Fist 26

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