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    374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26 [Image 8 of 9]

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    374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron takes off during a simulated deployment as part of exercise Beverly Midnight 2026, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2026. This exercise provides unique opportunities to synchronize and integrate various forces across Japan into joint, coalition and bilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 21:56
    Photo ID: 9569539
    VIRIN: 260309-F-AR133-1043
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26
    374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26
    374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26
    374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26
    374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26
    374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26
    374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26
    374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26
    374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26

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    TAGS

    BEVERLYMIDNIGHT
    freeandopenindopacific
    PACAF
    BM26

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