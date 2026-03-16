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    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska [Image 4 of 19]

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    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashly Murphy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Rudolph, relays communications to the bridge while Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Dotson stands by an M2A1 .50-caliber machine gun in the air-ready position during a gunnery exercise aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui in Southeast Alaskan waters, March 13, 2026. The exercise helps the cutter’s crew remain prepared to engage and respond to potential surface or airborne threats during real-world operations. (Photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashly Murphy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 19:27
    Photo ID: 9569354
    VIRIN: 260313-G-GX036-1013
    Resolution: 6974x4649
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska

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    TAGS

    Coast Guard, Kukui, Alaska, GUNNEX, Guns

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