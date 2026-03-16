U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui Conducts GUNNEX in Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Rudolph, relays communications to the bridge while Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Dotson stands by an M2A1 .50-caliber machine gun in the air-ready position during a gunnery exercise aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui in Southeast Alaskan waters, March 13, 2026. The exercise helps the cutter’s crew remain prepared to engage and respond to potential surface or airborne threats during real-world operations. (Photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashly Murphy)