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    430th MP Detachment Enhances Force Protection at Fort Hamilton

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    430th MP Detachment Enhances Force Protection at Fort Hamilton

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Sgt. Luis Papas, assigned to the 430th Military Police Law and Order Detachment from Red Bank, N.J., supports access control operations at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, N.Y., on March 11, 2026. The MPs are temporarily assigned to the garrison’s Directorate of Emergency Services to provide additional manpower at access control points and to conduct security patrols as part of their annual training.

    The 430th, which specializes in law enforcement operations including traffic enforcement, investigations and desk operations, will continue training at Fort Hamilton on a rotational basis over the next several months. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 15:07
    Photo ID: 9568937
    VIRIN: 260311-A-LO645-4105
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 430th MP Detachment Enhances Force Protection at Fort Hamilton, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    imcom
    Directorate of Emeregency Services
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Army Reserve
    military police
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