430th MP Detachment Enhances Force Protection at Fort Hamilton

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U.S. Army Sgt. Luis Papas, assigned to the 430th Military Police Law and Order Detachment from Red Bank, N.J., supports access control operations at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, N.Y., on March 11, 2026. The MPs are temporarily assigned to the garrison’s Directorate of Emergency Services to provide additional manpower at access control points and to conduct security patrols as part of their annual training.



The 430th, which specializes in law enforcement operations including traffic enforcement, investigations and desk operations, will continue training at Fort Hamilton on a rotational basis over the next several months. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)