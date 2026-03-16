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    PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts AFFF Testing [Image 10 of 10]

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    PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts AFFF Testing

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nolan Pennington 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Damage Controlman 3rd Class Kwesi Jenkins, right, from Newburn, North Carolina, and Damage Controlman Fireman D’Angelo Donaldson, from El Paso, Texas, both assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79) Engineering Department, test the aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) hoses for the first time on the flight deck during Builder’s Trials, Feb. 3, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9568907
    VIRIN: 260203-N-CO784-1343
    Resolution: 5446x3631
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts AFFF Testing [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Builder's Sea Trials
    Ford-class aircraft carrier
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

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