PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts AFFF Testing

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Damage Controlman 3rd Class Kwesi Jenkins, right, from Newburn, North Carolina, and Damage Controlman Fireman D’Angelo Donaldson, from El Paso, Texas, both assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79) Engineering Department, test the aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) hoses for the first time on the flight deck during Builder’s Trials, Feb. 3, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)